SEVENTEEN break personal record for stock pre-orders with highly anticipated comeback album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

SEVENTEEN's highly anticipated 11th mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, has once again set a new record as the most pre-ordered K-Pop album of all time, surpassing the previous record held by SEVENTEEN's FML.

SEVENTEEN makes personal record

SEVENTEEN has achieved another remarkable milestone. As per album distributor YG PLUS on October 12, SEVENTEEN's upcoming 11th mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, has garnered an impressive 4,673,069 stock pre-orders to date. This sets a new personal record for the group, surpassing the previous achievement of 4.64 million stock pre-orders for their album FML.

Stock pre-orders reflect the volume of album stock produced before the official release, serving as an estimate of the demand based on factors like fan pre-orders. With over a week left in the pre-order window, it's expected that this record will continue to expand.This personal achievement underscores the increasing influence and strength of the boy band SEVENTEEN in the music industry.

SEVENTEEN's comeback SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

SEVENTEEN is gearing up for their comeback with the 11th mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, scheduled for release on October 23 at 6 p.m. KST. The international group is set to make a comeback after a hiatus of 6 months with their upcoming album. Fans are eagerly anticipating this new era of SEVENTEEN, aiming to bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures. The album will be available in three versions: the AM 5:26 version, marking Seventeen's debut date; the PM 2:14 version, signifying CARAT's birthday; and the PM 10:23 version, representing the latest album's release date. The promotional tone has been consistently vibrant and fun-loving, evident in the bright and colorful art, suggesting an exciting album awaits.

On October 1, the group unveiled a lighthearted and energetic animated teaser for the upcoming album. Building anticipation, SEVENTEEN previously released short promotional clips, SEVENTEEN Right Here!, featuring white carnation balloons scattered across iconic cities like Seoul, Tokyo, New York, and Beijing. Following the success of their previous album, FML, released on April 24 this year, SEVENTEEN is poised for a comeback with SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The group has effectively heightened excitement with vibrant promotional art and videos. On October 1, they released an animated teaser titled SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN: OPENING CEREMONY.

Also adding to the excitement, on October 12, Seventeen treated fans to a fresh set of '2:14 Ver.' concept photos for their comeback, featuring a colorful and bohemian theme.

