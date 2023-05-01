SEVENTEEN breaks BTS’ record, surpasses 4.5 million album sales in 1 week with latest release FML

SEVENTEEN released their 10th mini album 'FML' on April 24th. 'FML' is an abbreviation of 'F*ck My Life', a slang word for lamenting or blaming oneself and pessimistic about life. In this album, rather than being immersed in endless negative thoughts in bad situations, SEVENTEEN understands the conflicts and wanderings of youth from a healthy yet positive point of view, 'Let's not get tired and fight together to overcome them instead of being pessimistic and frustrated ourselves', and expresses a sense of comfort and hope. send a message

FML:

The double title songs are 'FML' (F*ck My Life) and 'Super'. 'FML' stands out with lyrics that pour out straightforward and honest complaints, and 'Super' contains a message that compares SEVENTEEN, who is growing infinitely while continuing the 'Career High' march, to Son Oh Gong from Dragon Ball Z. The contrasting colors of the music stand out. In addition, the album includes group song 'April Shower', hip-hop team unit song 'Fire', performance team unit song 'I Don't Understand But I Luv U', A total of 6 songs were recorded, including the vocal team unit song 'Dust'. S.Coups, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon and Dino participated in the album, starting with member Woozi, who is the producer, to improve the quality of the album.

SEVENTEEN’s achievement:

SEVENTEEN made a comeback after 9 months since the 4th full album repackage 'Sector 17' in July of last year. The song '_World', which was released just before, is a song that radiates happy energy by adding a romantic spoon to the coolness of SEVENTEEN's style. However, the newly returned SEVENTEEN released a series of dark and dreamy concept images, raising expectations for music that will change drastically. This interest led to pre-orders. By April 23rd, SEVENTEEN's 10th mini album 'FML' had pre-orders at home and abroad exceeding 4.64 million copies. Previously, they set their own record with 2.18 million pre-orders within 3 days of the start of pre-order sales, and they continued to renew the order volume, raising expectations for the success of 'FML'. As a result, after the release of the album, attention was also focused on the Initial Chodong (sales volume for a week after the release of the album). As if living up to these expectations, SEVENTEEN hit the jackpot from the first day. 'FML' set a record of selling more than 3.99 million copies on the day of release, becoming the only artist to exceed 3 million copies of album sales on the first day.

SEVENTEEN surpasses BTS:

In addition, this is a record that far surpasses the 3.37 million copies set by BTS with ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ in 2020, and ranks first in Initial Chodong sales of all K-pop albums. Even after that, the album continued to be sold, and as of the 4th Week 30, about 4.55 million copies were sold. SEVENTEEN , who sold 2 million copies in the first week with their 4th regular album 'Face the Sun' last year, proved their ability to expand their fans globally by recording about twice as many copies in the first week in about a year. SEVENTEEN, which has successfully passed the '7 Years Curse', and is building their own music world by presenting colorful songs, is still growing while shaking the world based on their active activities.

