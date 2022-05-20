SEVENTEEN breaks own record as upcoming album ‘Face The Sun’ surpasses 2 million pre-orders

On May 20, the pre-orders of SEVENTEEN’s 4th studio album 'Face the Sun', which will be released on May 27th, have exceeded 2 million copies globally. SEVENTEEN set their own record once again a week before their comeback. Earlier, as the pre-order volume of 'Face the Sun' exceeded 1.74 million copies within a week of pre-order, the group predicted a 'Career High' early.

In addition, as the pre-order volume of 2 million copies has been exceeded, more attention is paid to the new record streak that SEVENTEEN will write with their 4th regular album 'Face the Sun'. In particular, SEVENTEEN, who is reborn as the most 'HOT' artist in the K-pop scene around the world by booking a million-seller for 6 consecutive years, won the title of 'Double Million Seller (more than 2 million copies sold)' with 'Face the Sun'. Interest is focused on whether or not it will be possible to take it.

The 4th full-length album 'Face the Sun', which honestly contains SEVENTEEN's ambition to become the only and most influential 'Sun' in the world, includes 'Darl+ing', which was released last month, and the title song 'HOT', 'DON QUIXOTE', 'March', 'Domino', 'Shadow', 'Sing me', 'IF you leave me', ' Ash' which is a total of 9 tracks.

The title song 'HOT' is a song that combines the hip-hop genre with the western guitar sound. It shows SEVENTEEN's unique heavy and passionate identity, and at the same time reveals a strong will to eventually become 'The Sun'. It is a song that intensely depicts the image of SEVENTEEN who bravely advance their own path in the face of the scorching sun.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will hold a comeback show for their 4th regular album 'Face the Sun' at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST) on May 28th. The comeback show will be broadcast live worldwide through the Hive Labels YouTube channel, Naver Now, and Line Music.

