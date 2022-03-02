SEVENTEEN & BTS claim three spots in IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart 2021’s Top 10

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) revealed its annual rankings of the previous year’s best-selling albums, taking global physical sales and digital downloads into account. On IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart for 2021, SEVENTEEN and BTS have entered three albums in the Top 10.

SEVENTEEN’s ninth mini album ‘Attacca’ charted at number three, with their eighth mini album ‘Your Choice’ also making it onto the list at number eight. Meanwhile, BTS’ Japanese language compilation album ‘BTS, THE BEST’, ranked at number four on the list. SEVENTEEN and BTS join Adele, ABBA, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Snow Man, and Taylor Swift in the Top 10.

Last week, BTS ranked number 1 on IFPI’s Global Artist Chart 2021, becoming the first artists to ever win the award for two years consecutively. BTS also became the first non-English-speaking act as well as Korean singers to be listed in the top 10 of the chart for 4 consecutive years, as they ranked second in the 2018 chart and seventh in 2019. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN entered the Top 10 of the chart for the first time, coming in at number nine.

Additionally, BTS’ ‘Butter’ ranked at number four on IFPI’s Digital Single Chart, released on February 28. With this, BTS entered the Top 10 in all three charts for 2021.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) is a non-profit members’ organisation founded in Italy in 1933, representing the interests of the worldwide recording industry. The organisation first published its Global Artist Chart in 2014, aiming to accurately capture and represent the popularity of artists across streaming channels, alongside digital and physical album and singles sales.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN and BTS!

