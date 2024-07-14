SEVENTEEN, BTS record highest 1st day of sales by K-pop groups in Hanteo's history; Stray Kids, TXT, ENHYPEN follow close

In the dynamic realm of K-pop, achieving remarkable sales milestones is a testament to both an artist's immense popularity and the unwavering devotion of their fanbase. Recently, the Hanteo Chart, Korea's leading music chart known for its real-time sales data, unveiled a historic achievement: SEVENTEEN has set a new benchmark by selling over 3 million copies on the first day of their albums FML and SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN.

Following closely are BTS and Stray Kids with more than a whopping 2 million copies been sold with 24 hours of their albums release. Joining the elite list of the top ten are BTS’ label mates TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN with their albums recording close to 2 million sales on the release day. This unprecedented feat not only highlights the unparalleled influence of these groups but also solidifies their global dominance in the competitive landscape of K-pop.

Top 10 highest 1st day of sales by K-pop groups in Hanteo's history

Here are the 10 K-pop albums that have recorded the highest sales within a day of release on Hanteo.

1. SEVENTEEN’s FML

SEVENTEEN's FML shattered records with a staggering 3.99 million copies sold on its first day, marking the highest debut in K-pop history on Hanteo. The EP, celebrated for its dual lead singles and massive pre-order numbers, cemented SEVENTEEN's status as global chart-toppers with daesang awards and accolades like the Album of the Year at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

Advertisement

2. SEVENTEEN’s SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

SEVENTEEN's SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN made history with an astounding 3.28 million first-day sales on Hanteo, marking it as one of the second highest debut by a K-pop group. This celebratory EP, produced by Woozi and Bumzu, captivated fans with its upbeat tracks and collaborative efforts, including the hit God of Music featuring Marshmello, amidst the band's dynamic tour engagements and global acclaim.

3. BTS’ MAP OF THE SOUL: 7

BTS' MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 not only topped charts worldwide but set a new benchmark for K-pop upon itss release in 2020, with its staggering first-day sales of 2.65 million copies on Hanteo, marking a monumental achievement in the industry. The album's blend of pop, R&B, and hip-hop resonated globally, cementing BTS as cultural icons and breaking records across multiple continents.

4. Stray Kids’ 5-STAR

Stray Kids' 5-STAR blazed into K-pop history with a meteoric first-day sales record of 2.39 million copies on Hanteo, solidifying their global dominance. This musical odyssey blends hip-hop, pop, and electronica, capturing hearts worldwide with its unapologetic energy and lyrical depth.

Advertisement

5. SEVENTEEN’s 17 IS RIGHT HERE

SEVENTEEN's 17 IS RIGHT HERE recorded staggering first-day sales of 2.26 million copies, marking it as one of the top-selling compilation albums in K-pop. Packed with their iconic hits and fresh tracks like Maestro, the album celebrates the group's evolution and musical journey, captivating fans worldwide.

6. BTS’ PROOF

BTS' PROOF shattered records on its release day in June 2022, selling over 2.15 million copies worldwide. This anthology album not only topped charts across 18 territories but also debuted atop the Billboard 200, marking BTS' sixth consecutive number-one. With its blend of old hits and new tracks like Yet to Come, PROOF stands as a testament to BTS' global dominance.

7. BTS’ BE

BTS' BE shook up the K-pop world in 2020 with a record-breaking first-day sales of 1.95 million copies on Hanteo, securing its place among the highest debuts in K-pop history. This album, born amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, not only topped global charts but also delivered a heartfelt message of resilience and connection, resonating deeply with fans worldwide.

Advertisement

8. TXT’s The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's The Name Chapter: FREEFALL made a staggering first-day sales record of 1.92 million copies on Hanteo, securing the eighth spot among all K-pop groups. Released in October 2023, the album not only topped charts in South Korea and Japan but also earned critical acclaim and numerous awards, solidifying TXT's growing global influence.

9. Stray Kids’ ROCK-STAR

Stray Kids' ROCK-STAR rocked the charts with a bang, selling a staggering 1.88 million copies on its debut day. Packed with electrifying beats and heartfelt lyrics, the album soared to global acclaim, topping charts from South Korea to the United States and beyond, solidifying Stray Kids' status as 4th Gen global K-pop icons.

10. ENHYPEN’s ROMANCE: UNTOLD

ENHYPEN's ROMANCE : UNTOLD released on July 12, has made an astounding first-day sales record of 1.88 million on Hanteo, securing the 10th spot. This sophomore album marks a new chapter for the group, blending authentic storytelling with themes of growth and connection, resonating deeply with fans worldwide.

ALSO READ: BTS' Proof, SEVENTEEN's FML; 7 K-pop albums to sell 2 million copies within a day of release on Hanteo