SEVENTEEN CANCELS offline attendance for upcoming fan meeting because of rising Covid 19 cases

SEVENTEEN’s fifth fan meeting ‘SEVENTEEN in CARATLAND’ was originally supposed to take place from 6 to 8 June, as previously announced by Pledis Entertainment. The three-day event was originally supposed to happen online, streamed simultaneously for the local and international fans to join and enjoy, and also offline at the same time for a limited audience. However, on 22 July another notice was released by the company stating otherwise.

The offline section of SEVENTEEN’s 5th fan meeting has been canceled and it will now be held online only. All the preparations for the offline meet have now been stopped. The event will now be held only on 8 August at 5 PM KST (1:30 PM IST) and will be broadcasted to the fans. This comes after the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Korea is at an all-time high, prompting the government to tighten the restrictions. SEVENTEEN members themselves have had to quarantine during the peak promotional period of their album ‘Your Choice’ after 2 staff members tested positive.

In a detailed announcement, shared on the global fan communication platform Weverse, Pledis entertainment revealed details of the ticketing for the fan meeting. The main performance will begin at 5 PM KST with the soundcheck for it held at 12 PM. Exclusive, Membership Only viewing of the soundcheck will be made available to the fans. Some rewards like a Special Emblem and Delayed Live Streaming View were also shared in the announcement. Earlier, special merch for the fan meeting and the following information was shared, which can be purchased through Weverse Shop.

The theme of the fanmeeting is said to be ‘Excitement with CARATs’ so we look forward to all the amazing performances from SEVENTEEN.

