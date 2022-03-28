SEVENTEEN in CARATLAND: A talent show of heartfelt content deep rooted in versatility

It’s not every day you come across powerhouse performers like SEVENTEEN who have tightened their hold on the music industry with each step and led to a level that’s lit with multifaceted achievements. March 25 to 27 was personal for the 13 boys of the group who got to the Jamsil Stadium in Seoul, South Korea for 3 days of a joyous meeting with their fans, CARAT.

The sixth installment of its kind, SEVENTEEN in CARATLAND was over 4 hours of sheer effort building on an unfaltering skillset that displayed the group’s many attempts at humoring and enlightening their fans. With a specially curated set list, based on the most popular choices of CARAT, ‘Shining Diamond’ unit picks of ‘AH! LOVE’, ‘Light a Flame’, ‘HEY BUDDY’, ‘Do Re Mi’, ‘To you’, ‘Smile Flower’, as well as the seemingly never ending version of ‘VERY NICE’, as is customary.

The carefully picked favourites brought forth the perfect show of how SEVENTEEN can really do it all. Exchanged parts and cover dances in place, it was surprising skits performed with the usual humor that the members possess, it was evident how desperately the boys prepared for a meeting with their fans after 2.5 years.

With more surprises, followed the revelation of a new video that confirmed SEVENTEEN’s comeback. A new logo was dropped at the end announcing the start of yet another era by SEVENTEEN. What was more is the fans were treated to their own logo, a first for them. The two, when combined, create the perfect triangle and a nod to their unity as TEAM SEVENTEEN.

The 13 member group relishes in their integration of various mindsets that once amalgamated produce masterpieces. With more music on the way, one can definitely anticipate further marvel at the hands of SEVENTEEN.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here’s the March 2022 K-Pop comeback schedule featuring Red Velvet, Stray Kids, NCT Dream and more