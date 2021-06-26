SEVENTEEN celebrates 1st Music Bank win for Ready To Love with hysterical 'Encore' performance via Zoom Call

SEVENTEEN members deliver a hilarious acceptance speech via Zoom for their 'Music Bank' win! Read on to find out.

We can safely assume that SEVENTEEN members are part-time idols but full-time comedians! The talented 13 member group released one of the best pop albums of the year so far, Your Choice! The mini-album received thunderous applause from fans across the world with sealing the top spot on iTunes Albums Chart in 18 countries and the group also earned the title of 'Quadruple million sellers'. SEVENTEEN also took their first win for Ready To Love with 7,640 points over 4,273 points for Butter.

Naturally, this is calls for a celebration! However, the members are currently in quarantine after two of their staff members tested positive, forcing the group to isolate themselves under safety precautions. But this didn't stop them from celebrating their Music Bank win! The talented and funny group delivered a hysterical 'Encore' rendition for Ready To Love via a Zoom call! Yes, you read it right. They sang and danced and shared great cheer among themselves as they humbly accepted their Music Bank win! We are sure CARATs will remember this memorable and hilarious performance for a long time!

You can watch the 'Encore' performance video below:

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN would be holding their fifth fan meeting 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND'. The fan meeting, which will be held in person at Jamsil Indoor Stadium for three days from August 6 to 8 and will be simultaneously streamed live for fans to watch from the comfort of their homes. For Indian CARATs, the timings are August 6 and 7 - 2:30 pm IST and August 8 - 1:30 pm IST!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN members announce 5th online & offline fan meeting titled CARAT LAND; To be held on THESE dates

CARATs, did you enjoy the SEVENTEEN special performance? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Pledis Entertainment

Share your comment ×