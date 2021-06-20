SEVENTEEN comeback promotions put on hold as staff members test positive for COVID 19

Read on to know more about SEVENTEEN's 'Your Choice' music promotions.

K-Pop group SEVENTEEN made their highly-awaited comeback on June 18 with their EP ‘Your Choice’. Their fans, CARATs, were longing for performances by the group but it seems like they’ll have to wait more. On June 19, Pledis Entertainment released a statement sharing that the group will be halting their promotions as two of their staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The group will be self-quarantining till June 29.

In their statement, Pledis Entertainment shared that one HYBE member and one external staff member contracted the virus on June 18 and 19. It also stated that all the staff and cast underwent pre-emptive testing on June 15 and apart from the two confirmed, all were tested negative. However, everyone who was present at the shoot was classified as close contact and ordered to self-quarantine. It assured fans that the group members’ tests on June 18 came back negative and they have no symptoms of heavy breathing or fevers.

Check out the agency’s full official statement below:

Hello, this is Pledis Entertainment.

We announce that SEVENTEEN’s promotional activities for their eighth mini album have been postponed.

On June 15, SEVENTEEN was filming as part of their comeback preparations for their eighth mini album. One HYBE staff member and one external staff member who were present at the event both tested positive for COVID-19, the first on June 18 and the second on June 19.

On the evening of June 17, when the first confirmed case showed signs of symptoms, SEVENTEEN used self-testing kits to confirm they were negative for COVID-19. They underwent additional PCR testing as a pre-emptive measure and all received negative results on the morning of June 18. Currently, the artists have no symptoms such as fevers or difficulty breathing.

All the staff who were present at the shoot on June 15 underwent pre-emptive testing through self-testing kits and subsequent PCR testing. Apart from the two who were already confirmed, they all tested negative. In addition, only the staff members who were confirmed as negative took part in events from June 18 onward.

However, on June 19, the disease prevention authorities classified all those who were at the shoot on June 15 as close contacts of the confirmed cases, and ordered them to self-quarantine from June 19 to June 29.

Therefore, SEVENTEEN will postpone their planned activities such as the “Inkigayo” recording and the online fan sign event that had been planned for June 20. Details about SEVENTEEN’s rescheduled activities will be revealed after the artists finish their self-quarantine.

We ask for the understanding of fans who had waited a long time for the comeback, as well as the media and broadcasting station staff.

The agency will continue to follow the directions and guidelines from the disease prevention authorities, with our artists’ and staff’s health as our highest priority.

Thank you.

For more updates, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join

Share your comment ×