SEVENTEEN confirmed for first appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

SEVENTEEN is confirmed to perform their title track Ready To Love from their 8th mini album Your Choice on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for its 23 June episode. Jimmy Kimmel Live! is a popular talk show hosted by Primetime Emmy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Kimmel. World-class artists such as Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani and 24kGoldn have made appearances in the show.

Ready to Love, which SEVENTEEN will present on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is an attractive R&B-based pop genre with a sensual synth base and striking beat. As an impressive song with SEVENTEEN's unique dynamic melody, it is sure to attract the attention of local viewers.

Previously, SEVENTEEN has appeared on popular American programs such as The James Corden Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show one after another, raising its worth in and out of the country.

SEVENTEEN will release their 8th mini album Your Choice at 6 pm KST on June 18. A global press conference will be held at 4:30 pm KST.

Credits :News1

