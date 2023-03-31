SEVENTEEN confirms 10th mini album called FML releasing on THIS date with mysterious teaser poster

SEVENTEEN (SVT) is making a comeback after 9 months.

According to Pledis Entertainment on the 31st, SEVENTEEN will release their 10th mini album 'FML' at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on April 24th.This is the first album since the regular 4th repackage album 'SECTOR 17' released in July last year. Last year, SEVENTEEN broke their own record, the longest charting on the Billboard 200, with their 4th regular album 'Face the Sun'. This album recorded the highest sales among albums released last year, exceeding 3.28 million cumulative sales based on the circle chart.

In addition to this, SEVENTEEN became the first repackaged album in K-pop history to achieve the 'Initial Chodong Million Seller' with 'Sector 17'.With this album, it also ranked 4th on the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200', its own highest record. In addition, the two albums were ranked 5th and 9th respectively in the 'Best selling full albums worldwide in 2022' recently announced by the International Federation of the Music Industry (IFPI). As SEVENTEEN continues to gain momentum, 'FML' is expected to achieve better results on global charts such as 'Billboard 200'. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will open 'SEVENTEEN Street' ahead of the release of their 10th mini album 'FML'. It is an offline event where various experiences and exhibition programs are operated in SEVENTEEN’s own space.

On March 29th at 9:00 pm, SEVENTEEN uploaded the video of 'EP.69 Don't Lie: CLUE #2' of 'GOING SEVENTEEN' on their official YouTube channel. The second 'Don't Lie' series is a game that combines the mafia game and the board game 'Clue'. In this episode, Seventeen continued 'interrogation and speculation' to find the hidden murder mafia, and had a breathtaking fight After the second interrogation and speculation was over, Dokyeom revealed that he was a police officer and told the members to get rid of Vernon, and the round ended as everyone pointed to Vernon as the mafia. As night falls and Seungkwan, a citizen who knows the identity of the murder mafia, questions about who the murder mafia might be, Dino surrenders himself to be the mafia, giving the audience a sense of extreme immersion.

ALSO READ: Teaser of Suga’s solo documentary ‘SUGA: Road To D-DAY’ released, gives fans a sneak peek into rapper’s life

Advertisement