SEVENTEEN confirms pre release single in April; Drops first teaser

Earlier this month, PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed that boy group SEVENTEEN is planning to drop a full album in May, with a full group English single as a B-Side track on the album. Following this, on March 27, SEVENTEEN confirmed more details about their comeback!

During the last day of the boy group’s sixth fan meeting ‘SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND’, SEVENTEEN confirmed that the group will be dropping a pre-release single from their fourth studio album in April, and also asked fans to look forward to their fourth studio album releasing in May.

A few hours later, on March 28 at midnight KST (March 27, 8:30 pm IST), SEVENTEEN released their first teaser for the comeback, in the form of a new official logo motion video, heralding a new era for the group. Check out the official logo motion video, below:

Meanwhile, ‘SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND’, the group’s first in-person fan meeting in three years, took place for three days, from March 25 to 27. The last day was also streamed online for SEVENTEEN’s fans around the world. Alongside powerful performances and sincere words exchanged with their fans, SEVENTEEN also included several fun segments, such as dancing to songs like Chung Ha’s ‘Roller Coaster’, BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ‘LALISA’, and SOMI’s ‘Dumb Dumb’, among others.

SEVENTEEN’s upcoming May release will be the group’s first Korean-language comeback since ‘Attacca’ in October 2021. The group’s ninth EP, ‘Attacca’ is SEVENTEEN’s first double million-seller album. Additionally, SEVENTEEN is also gearing up to release the movie ‘SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE’ in theatres worldwide on April 20 and April 23.

