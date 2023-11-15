SEVENTEEN conveys message of hope and unity at 13th UNESCO Youth Forum; Leader S.Coups and fans are proud

SEVENTEEN took the centre stage at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum, on November 15, at 12 am IST, to deliver a message of unity and hope, coupled with a performance. While this historic moment of a K-pop act holding its own session at UNESCO took place in Paris, SEVENTEEN’s recuperating leader, S.Coups and their fans, the CARATs cheered on the members from across the globe.

SEVENTEEN takes the centre stage at 13th UNESCO Youth Forum

November 14 will undoubtedly be remembered as a historic day in the world of K-pop, thanks to the 13-member group, SEVENTEEN. It’s the day when SEVENTEEN made a momentous mark by holding a special session at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum for an hour.

Every member of the group, except for their leader, S.Coups who is currently on a break due to a knee injury, took the stage in the crowded main hall of the UNESCO headquarters, sparking enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

In their speech, the group shed light on the journey of the 13 members, who had emerged from diverse backgrounds to unite and create SEVENTEEN, their ups and downs together and pledged to “raise awareness of the critical challenges in our time.”

Further, SEVENTEEN showcased their much-awaited performance on their hit tracks, namely; _World, Darl+ing (English ver.), Headliner, God of Music, and Together (English ver.)

Reportedly, the UNESCO Headquarters witnessed the largest ever audience that flocked to mark this historic event.

Watch SEVENTEEN's special session at the UNESCO Youth Forum here:

SEVENTEEN’s leader, S.Coups and fans, CARATs swell with pride

While the members of SEVENTEEN put up their best show at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum, their beloved leader, S. Coups, who is recouping with a severe leg injury at the moment, cheered on his group mates. S.Coups took to SEVENTEEN’s fancafe and shared; “I’m proud of you” with a thumbs up.

Not only S.Coups, but also the CARATs have ensured the world recognises this historic moment as they have flooded social media with short clips and moments from SEVENTEEN’s session at UNESCO, expressing their absolute pride and joy for the members of the group.

Check out some fan reactions below.

