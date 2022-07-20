SEVENTEEN creates personal record as ‘Face The Sun’ charts on Billboard 200 for 6 weeks

For the week ending on July 23, SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio album ‘Face the Sun’ successfully remained on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart at No. 187 for 6 consecutive weeks. While their latest repackaged album ‘SECTOR 17’ is also charting well, ‘Face The Sun’ still maintained its place in various Billboard charts.

Since 'Face the Sun' first entered the 7th place on the Billboard 200 chart on June 18, 2022, it was ranked 23rd in the 2nd week, 92nd in the 3rd week, and 192th in the 4th week. As a result, 'Face the Sun' succeeded in charting the Billboard 200 for 6 weeks in a row. 'Face the Sun', released by Seventeen on May 27th, is an album that candidly captured SEVENTEEN's ambitions to become a being like the 'Sun', the only and most influential person in the world.

The title song '_WORLD' of SEVENTEEN's 4th regular repackage album 'SECTOR 17', released at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on July 18th, is on the iTunes Top, including the top spot on the real-time charts of Melon and Bugs, major domestic music sites. It topped the song charts in a total of 28 countries/regions.

Upon release, 'SECTOR 17' topped the real-time album chart on Line Music, Japan's largest music site, at the same time as its release, and the title song 'World' climbed to the top of the Line Music real-time music chart. In addition to the title song, new songs such as 'Circles', 'Fallin’ Flower (Korean Version)', and 'Cheers' also made it to the top.

'SECTOR 17', which surpassed 1.2 million domestic and overseas pre-orders, ranked first on the daily album chart by selling 935,138 copies only on the first day of its release, based on the Hanteo Chart, a site for album sales. With this, Seventeen is on the verge of achieving 'million sellers' for seven consecutive albums.

