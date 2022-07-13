SEVENTEEN crosses 1.2 million pre-orders for ‘SECTOR 17’; Makes new record with ‘Face the Sun’

On July 13, SEVENTEEN’s album distribution company YG PLUS announced that the group’s upcoming fourth repackaged album ‘SECTOR 17’ has crossed 1.2 million copies in pre-orders. The album is set to release on July 18, and is the repackaged version of their fourth full length album ‘Face the Sun’. Alongside the tracks included in ‘Face the Sun’, ‘SECTOR 17’ will also include four new tracks, out of which ‘CHEERS’ was recently dropped as a pre-release track. ‘CHEERS’ is a unit track, with SEVENTEEN’s leader line members S.Coups, Woozi, and Hoshi.

Further, on July 12 local time, Billboard announced that SEVENTEEN’s ‘Face the Sun’ has ranked at number 165 on the Top 200 Albums chart. With this, SEVENTEEN has set a new personal record! ‘Face the Sun’ is now SEVENTEEN’s first ever album to have charted for five weeks on the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States during a specific week.

In addition, SEVENTEEN’s ‘Face the Sun’ has also ranked at number 4 this week on Billboard’s World Albums chart. On the Top Albums Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart, both, ‘Face the Sun’ rises once again, ranking at number 9 for this week. On the Artist 100 chart, SEVENTEEN rises to rank at 64 for this week.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is also set to head to the United States next month for the North American leg of their world tour, ‘BE THE SUN’. This will see the thirteen-piece-act visiting 12 cities across August and September.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN! The group’s fourth repackaged album ‘SECTOR 17’ drops on July 18 at 2:30 pm IST.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Ji Sung, Seo Ji Hye and Lee Soo Kyung star in the new group poster for tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Adamas’