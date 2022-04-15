SEVENTEEN debuts heartwarming first English single ‘Darl+ing’ amidst massive fan love

Dedicated marvel comes naturally to SEVENTEEN. A group that has repeatedly acted out its genre-spanning talent in shows of chart topping releases. Predominantly putting out tracks in Korean, the 13 member group has once again decided to outdo themselves by releasing its first completely English song, as a gift to their fans, CARAT.

‘Darl+ing’ drops with a calm sense of homeliness with SEVENTEEN acting as the perfect medium for a long-due release. It’s everything spring in pastels and soft breezes as the lyrics dance about an undemanding but passionate love. The music video carries an overall happy aura carefully symbolised by the presence of smileys and a warm tone of colors throughout.

Striking sounds of nature are woven into the song, soon proceeding to build an everyday feel. By the end of which you are unsure of the happiness the beats so vividly possess, as the visuals turn rough. Injured faces, ripples of what remains to be a shell of the once lively place, a dark flip side of the piece of life they were based on is behind the blindfolds that are lifted.

The tail of the song is another exhibition of SEVENTEEN’s unparalleled artistry that they so comfortably possess.They turn the easygoing nature of the song to one with desperateness and feeling of loss with a switch so unbelievably honest that before you know it, you’re pulled into the curiosity of the storyline.

Watch the enchanting music video below.

