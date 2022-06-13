SEVENTEEN debuts at No.7 on Billboard 200 with ‘Face the Sun’; Grabs their first top 10 on the chart

Popularly known as the stage-breakers of K-pop, boy group SEVENTEEN has seen success come their way with mounds of love from their fans, CARATs. The support has in turn grabbed the talented artists yet another career best as their latest release, fourth studio album ‘Face the Sun’ grabs the 7th spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

With this, the group breaks its own record of charting on Billboard 200, made with their last release ‘Attacca’ that grabbed No.13. A list of the most popular albums, the weight of this achievement is not lost on the group who has remained devoted to their art over time. This album is the group’s only third entry on the chart following ‘Your Choice’ in June 2021 and ‘Attacca’ in October 2021.

SEVENTEEN sold a total of 2.06 million copies of their album in the first week of its release, making it the highest in number for any album in 2022 so far. This milestone also made them only the second act in the history of K-pop to amount to 2 million sales in a week, following BTS. The album as well its title track ‘HOT’ were well received as a new step for the thirteen member group that celebrated its seventh year since debut just a day ahead of the album release.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is set to begin their new world tour named ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]’ from June 25, with the first show in Seoul, South Korea followed by 12 stops in North America. With a bigger list of tour dates incoming, fans around the world can stay hopeful about SEVENTEEN making a stop in their city too!

