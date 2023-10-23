SEVENTEEN delivers perfect summer anthem with God Of Music; Watch upbeat music video

SEVENTEEN dropped their much-awaited track God Of Music from the album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The funky synth-pop track with a groovy beat will instantly put a smile on your face. PLEDIS Entertainment's (HYBE Labels) K-pop group knows no limits when comes to breaking records. After selling a record number of album copies, the group is on its way to conquering the global music scene with their recently released track.

SEVENTEEN releases music video for God Of Music

Now, if you are looking for a summer anthem of the year then here is a visual treat. On October 23, three days after they teased their fans with a colorful teaser, SEVENTEEN dropped the lead track God Of Music from SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN . The track celebrates music and its power to connect people across the world, despite language barriers. With their upbeat and positive lyrics, the 13 members sing about the power of music which can help us overcome challenges and let us fully enjoy our lives.

If described in one line God Of Music is a track that lives up to its name. With individuals of different generations and cultures coming together to enjoy music, the video is a celebration of unity and diversity. Following FML's success, CARATs are anticipating the arrival of yet another trendsetter.

More about SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

Released on October 23 at 6 PM Korean Standard Time, (2:30 PM Indian Standard Time), SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN is the group’s 11th mini studio album. The album boasts an incredible lineup of 8 tracks in total. God of Music and the instrumental version of the same, serves as the title track of the album. The song is composed by none other than Woozi, who also wrote the lyrics alongside Bumzu, S.coups, Mingyu, and Vernon.

Title tracks of SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

The tracks of the album are as follows: SOS, God Of Music, Diamond Days, Back 2 Back, Monster, Yawn, Headliner, and God of Music’s instrumental version.

SEVENTEEN’s recent activities

Representing a groundbreaking achievement for SEVENTEEN and the K-pop industry, the group achieved a major milestone with record-breaking album sales. 10 Million album sales in just 9 Months, yes you heard that right. FML , their 10th mini-album solely managed to sell over 6.27 million copies. Their fourth studio album Face the Sun stood second with 950,000 copies sold.

