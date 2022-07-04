SEVENTEEN drops exciting tracklist for upcoming repackaged album ‘SECTOR 17’

At midnight KST on July 4 (8:30 pm IST on July 3), SEVENTEEN dropped their track list for their upcoming fourth album repackage, ‘SECTOR 17’. The colourful track list reveals a total of 13 songs: ‘Circles’, ‘WORLD’, ‘FALLIN’ FLOWER (Korean Ver.)’, ‘CHEERS’, ‘Darl+ing’, ‘HOT’, ‘DON QUIXOTE’, ‘March’, ‘Domino’, ‘Shadow’, ‘’bout you’ [‘Sing’], ‘IF you leave me’, and ‘Ash’.

Out of these songs, ‘Circles’, ‘WORLD’, ‘FALLIN’ FLOWER (Korean Ver.)’ and ‘CHEERS’ are new songs, with ‘WORLD’ being the title track from ‘SECTOR 17’. Check out the track list, below:

Prior to this, SEVENTEEN had released a promotion time table for ‘SECTOR 17’, increasing anticipation for the release. According to the promotion scheduler, we can expect multiple exciting teasers leading up to the release, including two sets of official photos, titled ‘NEW HEIGHTS’ and ‘NEW BEGINNING’, a highlight medley, two official teasers, and more.

Check out the promotion scheduler, below:

SEVENTEEN had first announced the release of their upcoming repackaged album ‘SECTOR 17’ on June 26, at their concert in Seoul. During the second day of their ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] - Seoul’ concerts, the 12-piece act dropped a trailer showing the members entering an area marked as ‘SECTOR 17’, surprising their fans by announcing the release after an hour-long encore.

‘SECTOR 17’ comes shortly after ‘Face the Sun’, the boy group’s fourth full album, which made them only the second artist in K-pop history to cross the 2 million sales mark in the first week of release.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s ‘BE THE SUN’ world tour will take the group to 20 cities across the world, with 27 dates announced as of writing. Stay tuned for more updates about ‘SECTOR 17’, which drops on July 18 at 2:30 pm IST!

