SEVENTEEN drops first official teaser for the upcoming release Super; record 4.64 million pre-order

SEVENTEEN, one of K-Pop's most popular boy groups, has been teasing fans with the release of their latest album, 'FML,' which is set to drop on April 24. The group recently released a music video teaser for the album, and it has been creating a buzz among fans worldwide.

The majestic first official teaser

The 18-second teaser clip showcases the group's majestic and powerful image, as they pose in front of a grand, futuristic backdrop. The teaser is a feast for the eyes, with stunning visuals, and epic sound effects that set the tone for what's to come.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating SEVENTEEN's comeback since the announcement of their upcoming release. The teaser has only added to the excitement, with fans taking to social media to express their anticipation and excitement for the group's new album.

SEVENTEEN's continued success

SEVENTEEN has been on an upward trajectory since their debut in 2015, and the group's continued success shows no signs of slowing down. With each new release, the group continues to captivate fans with their unique blend of music, dance, and performance. They have recorded 4.64 million pre-orders for ‘FML’ making it the all-time most pre-ordered K-pop album surpassing BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7', which achieved 4.02 million pre-orders before its 2020 release. SEVENTEEN gains an advantage even before their comeback. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's 10th mini album 'FML' will feature their first ever double title track, ‘F*ck My Life’ and ‘Super,’ boosting expectations.

SEVENTEEN's music is known for its uplifting and empowering messages, with lyrics that encourage listeners to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams. The group's latest album, 'Super,' is expected to follow in this vein, with themes of resilience, strength, and hope. Fans can't wait for the album's release on April 24 and are sure to be blown away by what SEVENTEEN has in store.

About SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015, with their EP ‘17 Carat,’ which has taken the K-pop industry by storm. This rookie album made history as the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to be included in Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list. Over the years, the group has released four studio albums, twelve EPs, and three reissues, showcasing their evolution and growth as artists.

What sets Seventeen apart from other K-pop groups is their ‘self-producing’ approach. The members are actively involved in various aspects of their music and performances, such as songwriting and choreography. The group operates as a cohesive unit and is further divided into three units based on their areas of expertise: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. These units have earned Seventeen the titles of ‘Performance Kings,’ ‘Theater Kids of K-Pop,’ and ‘K-Pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various media outlets around the world.

