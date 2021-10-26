SEVENTEEN earns 'Million Seller' title yet again as 'Attacca' surpasses 1 million album sales

SEVENTEEN proved their popularity yet again with their ninth mini-album, 'Attacca' has just surpassed a million album sales, earning the group their fifth consecutive 'Million-Seller' title! On October 26 KST, 'Attacca' reached the one million mark, with the album selling more than 1.1 million copies.

Back on October 22, SEVENTEEN made their comeback with the release of the group's ninth mini-album, 'Attacca' which features a total of seven tracks, including their title track 'Rock With You,' 'To You', 'Crush', 'PANG!,' 'Imperfect Love,' 'I Can't Run Away' and '2 MINUS 1.' Just a day after the release of 'Attacca', the album had reportedly already surpassed 500,000 units sold, with the album having recorded 491,000 albums sold just a few hours following its release on October 22, according to Hanteo Chart. This also marks the group's fifth 'Million-Seller' title in a row, after their previous Korean releases 'An Ode,' 'Heng:garæ,' 'Semicolon', and 'Your Choice' all surpassed one million album sales.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN and trot singer Lim Young Woong have joined the lineup of attendees for this year’s award ceremony, taking place on December 2. Previously, it was confirmed that Lee Jung Jae, ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, Lee Seung Gi, NU’EST‘s Minhyun, Han So Hee, Yoo Ah In, Na In Woo, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids and aespa will be attending the ceremony as well.

The '2021 Asia Artist Awards' is scheduled for December 2 at the KBS Arena Hall, hosted by Super Junior’s Leeteuk and former IZ*ONE member Jang Won Young. The annual ceremony is organized by Star News and Star Continent and honours both actors and singers across Asia.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN & Lim Young Woong confirm their attendance at The 2021 Asia Artist Awards

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.