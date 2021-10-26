SEVENTEEN earns 'Million Seller' title yet again as 'Attacca' surpasses 1 million album sales

Published on Oct 26, 2021 05:48 PM IST  |  1.9K
   
SEVENTEEN poses for the concept photo of 'Attacca'
SEVENTEEN poses for the concept photo of 'Attacca' (Pic credit - Pledis Entertainment)
Advertisement

SEVENTEEN proved their popularity yet again with their ninth mini-album, 'Attacca' has just surpassed a million album sales, earning the group their fifth consecutive 'Million-Seller' title! On October 26 KST, 'Attacca' reached the one million mark, with the album selling more than 1.1 million copies. 

Back on October 22, SEVENTEEN made their comeback with the release of the group's ninth mini-album, 'Attacca'  which features a total of seven tracks, including their title track 'Rock With You,' 'To You', 'Crush', 'PANG!,' 'Imperfect Love,' 'I Can't Run Away' and '2 MINUS 1.' Just a day after the release of 'Attacca', the album had reportedly already surpassed 500,000 units sold, with the album having recorded 491,000 albums sold just a few hours following its release on October 22, according to Hanteo Chart. This also marks the group's fifth 'Million-Seller' title in a row, after their previous Korean releases 'An Ode,' 'Heng:garæ,' 'Semicolon', and 'Your Choice' all surpassed one million album sales.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN and trot singer Lim Young Woong have joined the lineup of attendees for this year’s award ceremony, taking place on December 2. Previously, it was confirmed that Lee Jung Jae, ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, Lee Seung Gi, NU’EST‘s Minhyun, Han So Hee, Yoo Ah In, Na In Woo, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids and aespa will be attending the ceremony as well. 

The '2021 Asia Artist Awards' is scheduled for December 2 at the KBS Arena Hall, hosted by Super Junior’s Leeteuk and former IZ*ONE member Jang Won Young. The annual ceremony is organized by Star News and Star Continent and honours both actors and singers across Asia. 

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN & Lim Young Woong confirm their attendance at The 2021 Asia Artist Awards

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Advertisement

Credits: Pledis Entertainment


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water Saving Faucet ( Medium , Silver ) Today Deal Of The Day

Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...

₹190.00
₹899.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding Blue And White Color

Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...

₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
 Buy Now
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (sp...

₹10,647.00
₹17,645.00 (40%)
 Buy Now
Pixel Home Organic Cotton Flower Print Apron With Oven Mitt And Pot Holder (green)

Pixel Home Organic Cotton Flower Print Apron With Oven Mitt And Pot Holder (gree...

₹355.00
₹999.00 (64%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporary Filling Paste 25 G, Glass Ionomer Cement Luting

Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporar...

₹1,290.00 (₹129.00 / count)
₹1,923.00 (₹192.30 / count) (33%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹729.00
₹1,195.00 (39%)
 Buy Now
Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(silver Dial & Silver Colored Strap)-224sdtg

Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(...

₹339.00
₹1,799.00 (81%)
 Buy Now
Ganesh Plastic Vegetable Chopper Cutter, Pool Green (725 Ml)

Ganesh Plastic Vegetable Chopper Cutter, Pool Green (725 Ml)

₹189.00
₹620.00 (70%)
 Buy Now
View All