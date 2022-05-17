SEVENTEEN to embark on world tour ‘BE THE SUN’; Dates & cities announced

PLEDIS Entertainment’s boy group SEVENTEEN is all set to embark on their third world tour! The 13-piece-act announced its plans officially on May 17, by dropping details for ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]' (hereinafter ‘BE THE SUN’). The released details reveal that the world tour will kick off next month in June, with SEVENTEEN performing in Seoul on two consecutive nights (June 25, June 26).

Following this, SEVENTEEN will head to the United States for the North American leg of the tour, visiting 12 cities: Vancouver on August 10, Seattle on 12, Oakland on 14, Los Angeles on 17, Houston on 20, Fort Worth on 23, Chicago on 25, Washington, DC on 28, Atlanta on 30, Belmont Park on September 1, Toronto on 3 and Newark on 6.

The released poster also promises ‘More To Come’, and although the specifics have not been revealed as of present, PLEDIS Entertainment has announced that SEVENTEEN will be taking ‘BE THE SUN’ on an arena tour of Asia, and a Japan Dome Tour through November to December.

After the boy group’s previous tour ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR <ODE TO YOU>’ was forced to cut short in 2020 to the pandemic, ‘BE THE SUN’ will be SEVENTEEN’s first world tour in about two years and four months. Earlier this month, the boy group had also held a fan meet in Japan with 60,000 fans in attendance.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio album ‘Face the Sun’ releases on May 27 at 9:30 am IST, the day after their debut anniversary on May 26. The album has already racked up over 1.74 million pre-order sales in its first week, recording an all-time high for the group.

Stay tuned for more dates and cities for SEVENTEEN’s ‘BE THE SUN’ world tour!

