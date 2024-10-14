SEVENTEEN explores LOVE, MONEY, FAME with DJ Khaled in new music video for SPILL THE FEELS comeback; Watch

SEVENTEEN has returned in style with their 12th mini-album, SPILL THE FEELS, making a powerful statement with the title track LOVE, MONEY, FAME featuring Grammy-winning producer DJ Khaled. The collaboration marks an exciting fusion of SEVENTEEN's signature K-pop sound with Khaled's iconic R&B and hip-hop touch, promising an electrifying auditory experience for fans of both worlds.

In the music video for LOVE, MONEY, FAME, SEVENTEEN's members (S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, Dokyeom, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino) bring the song's themes to life against the backdrop of moody cityscapes and rainy streets. The cinematic visuals depict the journey through life's complexities, symbolizing the struggle to find balance amidst love, wealth, and fame. The group's polished choreography and the video's sophisticated styling add layers of depth to the narrative, as DJ Khaled's dynamic presence further elevates the track.

Watch the music video for SEVENTEEN’s LOVE, MONEY, FAME here

The six-song mini-album explores raw emotions, with each track tracing an evolving path from vulnerability to resilience. Fans have been eagerly awaiting SPILL THE FEELS, drawn in by an intriguing promotional campaign that included an animated teaser hinting at the collaboration with DJ Khaled, aesthetic track samplers, and three distinct sets of concept photos. The album's themes are reflected in these visual concepts, FEEL BLUE, FEEL NEW, and FEEL YOU, which show a range of emotions, from isolation to newfound positivity and human connection.

Interestingly, the title SPILL THE FEELS serves as an anagram for I FELT HELPLESS, mirroring the album's deeper themes of confronting and healing emotional wounds. The release marks a bittersweet moment, as members Jeonghan and Jun are unable to participate due to military enlistment and acting commitments in China, respectively. Still, the remaining members are determined to shine, delivering a heartfelt and captivating performance.

Pre-orders for SPILL THE FEELS, which began on September 13, offer fans three unique versions of the album, adding to the anticipation surrounding the release. In addition to the album, SEVENTEEN has embarked on their fourth world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE, with stops across Korea, the U.S., Japan, and other major cities, giving fans the chance to experience their new music live.

With SPILL THE FEELS, SEVENTEEN continues to push artistic boundaries, blending genres and emotions to create a memorable comeback.

