SEVENTEEN express love for ASTRO's Moonbin as they accept award for Album of the Year at MAMA 2023

SEVENTEEN collected several awards at the 2023 Mnet Asia Music Awards following their successful year. During their acceptance speech, member Seungkwan emotionally remembered fellow artist Moonbin from ASTRO who recently passed away. Other musicians honored with awards at the event were Jisoo, Jimin, Jung Kook, NewJeans, ATEEZ, and BTS.

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan sheds a tear as he remembers Moonbin

On November 29, the 2nd day of the Mnet Asia Music Awards 2023 took Place. SEVENTEEN won big as they took home the award for the Album of the Year for FML. During their acceptance speech, the members thanked fans and took the time to share their feelings one by one. As Seungkwan took his turn, he started by mentioning that all the artists showed a brilliant performance and he thanked them for that. He also stated that he has learned a lot from everyone.

The idol broke down as he said his next words. Seungkwan said. "It would be a good thing if everyone who is in this not-so-easy industry cheers on for each other". He continued and added, "I want to say that I am very thankful to my friend Bin (Moonbin) and I love him."

In the past too, Seungkwan has expressed his love for the ASTRO member as he took to Instagram earlier this year and shared a letter expressing his grief.

SEVENTEEN's recent activities

SEVENTEEN released their 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN on October 23 along with the music video of the title track God of Music. They set new sales records for themselves with their latest release.

The group also held a session at the UNESCO Youth Forum which took place in Paris this year on November 13 and 14. They were the first K-pop act to hold their own session at this forum. Not only did they give a speech but they also performed and their entire act clocked for an hour. SEVENTEEN advocated the importance of education and the oneness of youth.

FML was released earlier this year along with the music video for their title track Super.

