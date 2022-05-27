SEVENTEEN ‘Face the Sun’ in passionate & alluring ‘HOT’ music video

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN has released their fourth studio album, ‘Face the Sun’ with its title track ‘HOT’ dropping with a thunderbolt music video. Taking the theme of the sun and their aim of becoming a presence with such influence, SEVENTEEN breaks their bounds once again.

The music video for the title track flows over a riveting concept, much different than their previous ones as the 13 member group advances into yet another power-packed performance. A blast from the west, the music video is embellished with dusty denims, tassels, mullets and fiery break through.

The song has husky whispers and eye-catching imagery, loud rustles and a trendy chorus, to top it all off the visuals, they take you through a rollercoaster of hard-hitting choreography. There’s an ever-present, unwaning appearance of a burning sun as SEVENTEEN lights up the room and everything else on fire. With fireworks exploding from their guitars and bullets shooting through the air, it’s almost as if a new SEVENTEEN has emerged with this comeback.

As the members spoke previously about their ambitious plans for this album, they mentioned how it is representative of their new start. Banking heavily on a visual treat and performance heavy music video, SEVENTEEN delivers with a promising release yet again.

Watch the music video for ‘HOT’ below.

With nine earworms in the album, including the group’s first English single ‘Darl+ing’, this is SEVENTEEN’s charged entry with full length album ‘Face the Sun’.

What are your views about the music video? Share with us below.

