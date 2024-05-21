SEVENTEEN fan gets ex-One Direction's Zayn Malik to do Hoshi's signature Horanghae pose; see PIC

In a thrilling moment of crossover for K-pop and former One Direction fans, a devoted SEVENTEEN fan recently managed to get Zayn Malik to strike Hoshi's iconic Horanghae pose. This unexpected yet endearing gesture from the British singer has sent waves of excitement through both fandoms.

Zayn Malik and SEVENTEEN’s fan strike Hoshi’s Horanghae pose together

In a delightful crossover moment for music fans, a SEVENTEEN fan managed to get former One Direction member Zayn Malik to strike Hoshi’s signature Horanghae pose. The viral video, posted by CARAT @strawbrygrace on TikTok, showcases the fan and Zayn enthusiastically doing the playful pose together. The Horanghae pose, popularized by SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, has become a beloved gesture among the group's fans.

Take a look at the video here;

The video has quickly gained traction, delighting both Directioners and CARATs alike. Fans of both artists are thrilled to see this unexpected interaction, with many praising Zayn's willingness to engage with K-pop culture. This charming moment underscores the global reach and interconnectedness of contemporary pop music fandoms, bringing together admirers of both SEVENTEEN and One Direction in a joyous celebration.

More details about SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

SEVENTEEN, the powerhouse of K-pop, continues to mesmerize audiences worldwide with their unparalleled talent and groundbreaking accomplishments. With a lineup of thirteen incredibly skilled members, including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, SEVENTEEN has soared to prominence since their debut in 2015.

In a historic moment for both the group and their fans, SEVENTEEN made headlines in January 2024 as the first K-pop act to grace the stage of the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan, Philippines. Currently, the group is wrapping up the encore leg of their highly successful FOLLOW tour, thrilling audiences with their electrifying performances.

Adding to their list of achievements, SEVENTEEN treated fans to the release of their compilation album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, in April 2024, spearheaded by the mesmerizing lead track MAESTRO. This latest album showcases the group's evolution with their versatility and musical prowess, further solidifying their status as trailblazers in the K-pop industry.

