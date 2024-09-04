SEVENTEEN: French luxury brand issues apology, suspends employee after leak of Mingyu's private photos

French luxury brand L'Occitane has issued a formal apology after an employee leaked unauthorized and inappropriate photos of SEVENTEEN member Mingyu, causing significant distress among the artist's fans. The incident took place when images from the brand’s Asia Ambassador campaign, featuring Mingyu, were improperly shared on a personal social media account by one of the brand's employees.

In an official statement released by L'Occitane Korea, the brand expressed its sincere regrets over the breach of privacy. The apology read, "We sincerely apologize for the recent incident involving the unauthorized release of photos from the L’Occitane Asia Ambassador campaign, which were improperly distributed on the personal social media account of one of our employees. We acknowledge that there is no excuse for this breach and fully accept responsibility for what has occurred."

The statement emphasized the brand's commitment to addressing the issue and ensuring such incidents are not repeated in the future. "We take this matter with the utmost seriousness, and we deeply regret the distress caused to the artist and all the fans," the brand added. "The employee involved has been completely removed from all duties, and immediate disciplinary action (suspension) has been enforced."

L'Occitane also announced plans to implement a comprehensive training program for all employees. The brand stated, "To prevent such incidents in the future, we will implement a comprehensive and regular training program for all employees. This program will emphasize the critical importance of respecting the copyrights, portrait rights, publicity rights, and privacy of our brand ambassador. We will ensure that every employee thoroughly understands and adheres to these principles, and we will approach this process with a strong sense of responsibility."

Meanwhile, the photos leaked earlier, showed more of Mingyu’s body than intended, and quickly circulated online, prompting fans to add gray blocks to cover the exposed areas and protect his privacy. The employee who posted the images had captioned them with, "Mingyu took up most of my photo album... I couldn't delete them because I was nervous. I guess I should take care of it now."

The brand concluded by reiterating its deep regret and accepting full responsibility for the unfortunate occurrence, stating, "Once again, we sincerely apologize to the artist and all the fans."

