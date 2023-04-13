SEVENTEEN gains new achievement as album FML crosses 4 million pre-orders; Unveils new set of concept photos

SEVENTEEN’s 10th mini album 'FML' is setting new records one after another. According to an album distributor on April 13th, the number of domestic and international pre-orders for Seventeen's 10th mini album 'FML', which will be released at 6 pm on the 24th, has exceeded 4 million copies.

SEVENTEEN’s achievement

This far exceeds even the Initial Chodong sales (record sales for a week after release) of the 4th regular album 'Face the Sun' (2,067,769 copies). Ahead of the album's release, SEVENTEEN, who predicted a ‘career high’ early, is paying attention to the phenomenal milestone that SEVENTEEN will set with their 10th mini album ‘FML.’

FML:

'FML', which contains the first double title song since SEVENTEEN's debut, includes 'F*ck My Life' and an unreleased double title song, as well as the unit songs 'Fire' (Hip Hop Team) and 'I Don't Understand But I Luv U'. (Performance Team), 'Dust' (Vocal Team), and a group song 'April shower'. Meanwhile, starting with the official photo, SEVENTEEN will unveil various 'FML' promotional contents in turn, including ''F*ck My Life': Life in a minute', track list, highlight medley, and official music video teaser. Prior to the release of the album, they will also hold an offline event, ‘SEVENTEEN Street', where various experiences and exhibition programs will be held at Some Sevit in Seocho-gu, Seoul until April 16th.

SEVENTEEN’s concept photo:

The 'Faded Mono Life' version is unique in that the official photo and video were released together. SEVENTEEN showed boring and repetitive daily life through each object in a space reminiscent of an office, while at the same time exuding 13 people with 13 shining visuals, raising expectations for the appearance they will reveal in the new album. The first version of the official photo, 'Fallen, Misfit, Lost', contains the individual charms of the 13 members. The 'Fallen, Misfit, Lost' version expresses the inconsistency of the situation and my ideal in a repetitive and inertial life (Misfit), and the feeling of 'I' who is lost (Fallen) and sinks. expressed inner self. Along with their reflection in the water, the members created a dreamy atmosphere, such as staring at the camera with melancholy eyes or looking somewhere.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ONEUS announces first comeback as 5-members in May following Ravn's departure