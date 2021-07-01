SEVENTEEN gains second win with Ready To Love at Show Champion; thanks fans via a video message

The band is seeing worldwide growth through the new mini album and are finally out of mandatory quarantine. Read to know more about it.

SEVENTEEN bags their second trophy for ranking Number one on MBC M’s ‘Show Champion’ for this week. The latest single ‘Ready To Love’ has helped SEVENTEEN win two music shows which also includes ‘M! Countdown’ that they won last week. The members of the group made a pre-recorded video to thank their fans for the win. They even greeted people after finishing the mandatory quarantine since a staff member of the group had tested positive for COVID-19 some time ago. Fans were happy to see this since the group had to halt promotions for the recent comeback. SEVENTEEN made a comeback with their eight mini album ‘Your Choice’ and the title track ‘Ready To Love’. The title track was up against TWICE’s ‘Alcohol Free’, BamBam’s ‘riBBon’, Jang Bum Jun’s ‘As You Wish’ and Brave Girls’s ‘Chi Mat Ba Ram’.

This new album was intended to be a comfort for people and it has indeed done that as fans responded by gifting the groups music show wins. The entire extended play has been a commercial success. It marked their debut in US charts as it entered Billboard Hot 200 at 15th position for the first time. The mini album has become the fourth million seller for the group. The achievements for the album signify the group’s growing global popularity as they have also begun performing on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live and MTV Fresh Out Live.

Your Choice is part of SEVENTEEN’s bigger project called ‘Power of Love’ where they plan to explore the multi-faceted nature of this emotion.

