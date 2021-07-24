SEVENTEEN give THIS gift to fans; Release special video

SEVENTEEN released a special video for their song ‘Anyone’ and CARATs can’t keep calm! The music video of the upbeat highend B-side track starts with the boys entering racing tracks in their fancy cars, all set for the competition to begin, followed by the handsome singers setting the racetrack on fire with their amazing vocals and incredible choreography. The boys look impressively stunning in their sportswear, dominantly covered in black, red, and white.

Here’s the special video for ‘Anyone'.

The music video has garnered a lot of attention already, as, from hairstyles to clothing and choreography to direction, everything about it is nothing short of perfection. While the music is energetic, the lyrics reflect a promise made by a lover to stick by his rules as he says “Not anyone can change the one rule, because you taught me all the reasons I know”.

The song ‘Anyone’ is the B-side track of their latest mini album ‘Your Choice’. The album was released on June 18 has a total of six tracks, with ‘Ready To Love’ being the title track. The masterpiece received a great response from fans all across the globe and ‘Read To Love’ won several awards in the past month.

CARATs are full of reasons to celebrate as the 13 member boy band just recently renewed their contract with Pledis Entertainment as stated by the label on 18 July and are preparing for their fifth fanmeet ‘SEVENTEEN In CARATLAND' which will be held on 8 August at 5 PM KST (1:30 PM IST). The meet will be an online event due to growing concerns about the increasing Covid-19 cases in South Korea.

What do you think about ‘Anyone’s special music video? Let us know in the comments below.