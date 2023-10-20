SEVENTEEN gives off fresh and youthful vibes in God of Music teaser from upcoming album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

SEVENTEEN showed off their young and fresh vibes in the latest teaser for God of Music’s teaser from their album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The group is all set to make a comeback this month and fans are eagerly waiting for their next release after the success of FML and title track Super.

SEVENTEEN releases music video teaser for God of Music from SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

On October 20, SEVENTEEN released their teaser for God of Music which is the title track from their upcoming album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The teaser shows a very fun and colorful video with a young and hip vibe. The teaser starts with a shot of a pile of headphones lying around in the music shop. Then the shot pans to the view of the shop from the inside while the music player reads ‘music not found’. Next is a montage of the members at different vibrant locations except for S.Coups who is sitting on the hospital bed wearing vividly colored clothes.

The music is reminiscent of the exciting tune that SEVENTEEN always has. The energetic beats remind us of their past hits like Home Run and Very Nice. One can expect a powerful and vibrant performance too to match the fun-loving vibe of the music and the video. God of Music is stylistically very different sounding and looking when compared to their last release FML and title track Super. It has a more relaxed, vibrant and bright look.

More about SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

SEVENTEEN’s 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN will be released on October 23 at 6 pm KST which is 2:30 pm IST. The album will include 8 tracks in total including the main track God of Music and its instrumental version. Song No.1 SOS features the DJ and producer Marshmello and fans look forward to the collaboration as the highlight medley released gave a teaser as to how the track will sound.

S.Coups will be sitting out of many promotions of SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN as he suffered from a knee injury and is currently recovering.

