SEVENTEEN to hold a comeback showcase for ninth mini album 'Attacca' on THIS date

SEVENTEEN will be holding a comeback show to celebrate the release of their ninth mini-album, 'Attacca'. The show will air through HYBE Labels YouTube channel on October 23 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST). 'Attacca' consists of seven tracks - title track 'Rock With You', 'To You', 'Crush', 'PANG!' by performance team, 'Imperfect Love' by the vocal team, 'I Can't Run Away' by Hip-hop team and '2 MINUS 1' digital release by Joshua and Vernon.

For the comeback show, they will not only perform the title track, 'Rock With You', but also other b-side tracks from the new album. The title track is a rock-based song with an attractive harmony and powerful synth sound that will capture your attention. They also first released their title track through tvN’s Amazing Saturday and gained much attention globally. They will be dropping a highlight medley video for their album on October 19.

The album name 'Attacca' is a term that means 'to continue without any pauses' when the next movement continues from the end of one movement. SEVENTEEN, who announced their comeback with their ninth mini-album 'Attacca' on September 22nd, broke through 1.41 million domestic and overseas pre-orders in just one day of pre-order, heralding another million-seller status and career-high. SEVENTEEN will drop their 9th mini-album on October 22 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

