SEVENTEEN to hold an offline concert in November? PLEDIS Entertainment reacts

According to various media reports, SEVENTEEN is considering the possibility of an offline concert in November. The concert venue is reported as KSPO Dome. The group will be performing with 11 members in this concert, excluding The8 and Jun who will be focusing on promotions in China. However, PLEDIS stated that nothing has been decided as of yet.

PLEDIS Entertainment stated that they will share more reports should they proceed with the idea. However, there is also a high chance that the event may not happen at all considering the grim Covid situation. However, if their November concert does come to fruition, it will be the first time they meet with CARATs in two years and two months since August 2019! SEVENTEEN also replaced the online fan meeting that was scheduled to be held offline at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in early August of this year!

Meanwhile, the talented group is all set to make a comeback with their ninth mini-album 'Attacca' on October 22 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). On September 27 KST, they unveiled the scheduler for the upcoming promotion, which will officially begin on September 29 (0 AM KST) with a concept trailer, followed by an Official photo op on October 5, Official photo op 2 on October 7 and Official photo op 3 on October 11. The tracklist will be unveiled on October 15 and Highlight medley on October 19. The official teasers will be revealed on October 20 and 21, Finally, on October 22, SEVENTEEN will drop the official music video and album 'Attacca'.

You can check out the scheduler below:

SEVENTEEN will continue the "2021 Power of Love" project through this new album. They will talk about the various moments of love that can be encountered in life and plans to fill 2021 with honest and colourful feelings of love.

