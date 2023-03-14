SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND Review: Fun guaranteed, smiles and tears seen alike amidst unending Fighting, Aju Nice

Over 250 minutes of continuous entertainment, that’s how long the thirteen members of SEVENTEEN dedicated to their fans on the last day of a three-day long fan meeting, which was the seventh edition of its kind. ‘2023 SVT 7TH FAN MEETING <SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND> was held at KSPO DOME(Olympic Gymnastics Arena) in Seoul, South Korea with the plan for another similar four-day event planned in May in Japan. A yearly celebration between the multinational group and their fans, CARATs, it was another heartwarming experience to have been a part of.

SEVENTEEN’s music

Starting off with crowd favourite ‘Pretty U’, ‘SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND’ was musical heaven for fans of the group as they were able to watch the group perform hits like ‘My My’, ‘DON QUIXOTE’ and ‘Fighting’. The unit reversal which is always one of the highlights of the fan meeting was as marvellous as ever as the teams showcased ‘Back it up’ (PERFORMANCE unit), ‘Imperfect love’ (HIP-HOP unit) and ‘PANG!’ (VOCAL unit). Rappers pulling off high notes by naming themselves ‘Neck Hurts’ is just another day in the world of SEVENTEEN.

SEVENTEEN’s cover songs

While video clips were shared from the first two days of the show, it became clear that SEVENTEEN came prepared with games, laughter and charismatic cover dances (or raps) of songs from other groups. The group managed to showcase their absolute control over multiple genres by performing dances of new and older viral songs like NewJeans’ ‘Hype Boy’ and ‘Attention’, LE SSERAFIM’s ‘ANTIFRAGILE’, EXO’s ‘The Eve’, BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’ and ‘PINK VENOM’, TWICE’s Nayeon’s ‘POP’, ZICO’s ‘New Thing’, and a rap cover of BTS’ SUGA’s ‘Daechwita’, among others. The performances were not just hilarious as some members shied away from trying to act cute in the same breath that they aced girl group dances, but also testaments to their close to 8 years of working in the K-pop industry. The video clips were widely shared across fandoms and they applauded the efforts of these stars.

Tear-jerking surprise

Towards the end, as the group posed for a photo with their fans a video began playing on the screen making them shed unending tears as handwritten letters from their parents were displayed with warm words for them. Uncontrollable for some, they took some time to collect themselves as the fans felt them being vulnerable openly and embraced the emotions alongside the members.

SEVENTEEN’s new comeback

While leader S.Coups had previously revealed that SEVENTEEN would be making a comeback soon it was further confirmed, as their upcoming album was announced with a release planned for April. Another album seems to be in the making to be dropped later in the year, the group promised that the coming month would be worthwhile. Their confidence seeping out in the open with the comeback announcement, it is expected to be very much what SEVENTEEN is known for, unmatched class and musical genius.

