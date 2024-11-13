SEVENTEEN leave fans in stitches donning borrowed blonde wigs during 1st stadium concert RIGHT HERE in LA

SEVENTEEN had fans roaring with laughter during their RIGHT HERE tour stop at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, marking the group’s first-ever U.S. stadium concert on November 10. The K-pop powerhouse took their iconic encore performance of Aju Nice to new heights, surprising fans by wearing blonde wigs borrowed directly from the audience.

The final night of the two-day concert series in LA was packed with memorable moments, but the blonde wig stunt stole the show. It began when a group of enthusiastic fans, sporting faux blonde bob wigs, belted out the song’s high note during an interactive segment. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, who often picks audience members to perform the challenging note, was visibly amused. In a playful twist, the fans ripped off their wigs and tossed them toward the stage, prompting the SEVENTEEN members to join in on the fun.

Within moments, Vernon, Woozi, and the rest of the members had donned the wigs, sending the crowd into hysterics. Vernon embraced the look with gusto, sliding across the catwalk on his knees in true ‘80s glam rock style. Meanwhile, Woozi took the humor up a notch by whipping his wig back and forth, channeling his inner rockstar. The impromptu wig party was a perfect example of the group’s ability to connect with their fans and turn any moment into an unforgettable experience.

Advertisement

The blonde wig antics were just one highlight of a night filled with emotional and energetic performances. SEVENTEEN, known for their intimate and fan-focused concerts, also took a moment during the show to reflect on their nearly decade-long journey. In a touching segment, the members watched an old video of their younger selves making a promise to each other, eliciting cheers and tears from fans who have witnessed the group’s growth.

The LA concerts marked a significant milestone in SEVENTEEN’s career, as the group moved from arena shows to their first stadium performances in the U.S. With the ongoing tour, SEVENTEEN once again continues to prove why they remain one of K-pop’s most beloved acts, delivering not just music but moments of pure joy and connection that fans will remember for years to come.

ALSO READ: 'Both thrive on endless possibilities': SEVENTEEN's Joshua accepts certificate of appreciation from Los Angeles City Council on behalf of group