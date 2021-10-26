SEVENTEEN & Lim Young Woong confirm their attendance at The 2021 Asia Artist Awards

SEVENTEEN and trot singer Lim Young Woong have joined the lineup of attendees for this year’s award ceremony, taking place on December 2. Previously, it was confirmed that Lee Jung Jae, ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, Lee Seung Gi, NU’EST‘s Minhyun, Han So Hee, Yoo Ah In, Na In Woo, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids and aespa will be attending the ceremony as well.

SEVENTEEN charmed CARATs with the release of their ninth mini-album 'Attacca' accompanied by the title track 'Rock With You'. Immediately upon its release, 'Rock with You' soared to the top of multiple Korean real-time music charts, including Bugs, Melon, and Genie as well as those of Japan’s Rakuten Music and AWA. 'Attacca' also reached number 1 on Line Music’s real-time album chart in Japan.

Additionally, both 'Attacca' and 'Rock with You' shot to the top of the iTunes charts in numerous countries across the globe. As of 9 am KST (5:30 am IST) on October 23, 'Rock with You' had already hit number 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 19 different regions, including Argentina and Peru. Meanwhile, 'Attacca' had reached number 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 16 different regions, including Indonesia and Cambodia.

Meanwhile, trot singer Lim Young Woong topped Korean singer Brand Reputation rankings for October 2021. The trot singer with a strong fandom, Lim Young Woong, took the first spot on the rank for this month. He gained a brand reputation index of 16,065,999 in October.

The '2021 Asia Artist Awards' is scheduled for December 2 at the KBS Arena Hall, hosted by Super Junior’s Leeteuk and former IZ*ONE member Jang Won Young. The annual ceremony is organized by Star News and Star Continent and honours both actors and singers across Asia.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Lee Jung Jae, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Seung Gi, aespa & more CONFIRMED to attend 'The 2021 Asia Artist Awards'

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.