SEVENTEEN maintains strong hold on Billboard 200 spot for 4th consecutive week with 17 IS RIGHT HERE

SEVENTEEN's impressive streak continues as their album 17 IS RIGHT HERE secures the 149th position on the Billboard 200 for the fourth consecutive week, according to the latest chart released by Billboard on June 4th.

The album also ranks prominently in other categories, including 3rd in World Albums and 7th in both Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales.

SEVENTEEN holds its streak on Billboard 200 with 17 IS RIGHT HERE

According to the latest data from Billboard on June 4, SEVENTEEN's album 17 IS RIGHT HERE continues its impressive run on the Billboard 200 chart, securing the 149th position for the fourth consecutive week. This achievement underscores the album's sustained popularity and the group's growing influence in the global music scene.

Additionally, 17 IS RIGHT HERE has also been making significant strides in other categories as well. The album ranks 3rd in the World Albums chart and holds strong positions in both Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales, where it is placed 7th. These rankings reflect the album's broad appeal and the dedicated fanbase that supports SEVENTEEN's music.

The title track MAESTRO further exemplifies the group's international reach, charting at 104th in the Global (excluding the United States) category for five consecutive weeks. This chart aggregates data from streaming and music sales across more than 200 regions worldwide, excluding the United States, highlighting the song's global resonance and enduring popularity.

Advertisement

SEVENTEEN's continued success on these charts is a testament to their hard work and the strong connection they have with their fans worldwide. With 17 IS RIGHT HERE, the group not only reaffirms their place in the global music industry but also sets a high bar for their future releases.

More details about SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

SEVENTEEN are set to further expand their global footprint with a series of exciting activities and performances. After making waves with their performance at the UK's renowned Glastonbury Festival in June, the group is gearing up for their 2024 SVT 8TH FAN MEETING at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome in July. This event promises a unique chance for Seventeen to engage directly with their global fanbase, CARATs.

Their momentum doesn't stop there, as they are also slated to headline LOLLAPALOOZA Berlin in Germany this September, solidifying their status as international superstars. These high-profile appearances underscore SEVENTEEN’s commitment to connecting with fans worldwide and showcasing their dynamic talents on some of the world's biggest stages.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's 17 IS RIGHT HERE becomes group's 5th consecutive album to rank in top 10 on Billboard 200 chart; full list