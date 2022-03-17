SEVENTEEN to make a full group comeback this May? PLEDIS Entertainment responds

Carats, we come bearing good news! On March 17, multiple media outlets reported that boy group SEVENTEEN is scheduled to make their comeback in the following months. The soon turned sooner and PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed that indeed a comeback has been planned for SEVENTEEN for May 2022 release. This will be the fourth studio album in the group’s discography.

In response to the reports, PLEDIS Entertainment stated, “SEVENTEEN is preparing to make a comeback with a full-length studio album in May.” Making a comeback in seven months since their last, ninth EP ‘Power of Love’, fans are excited to follow the journey of SEVENTEEN to another step.

The 13 member group has always done a splendid job in producing their own music and making every release very personal. They have banked on the skilled members and the team that works with them for producing songs that have topped charts, broken records and built a permanent place in their fans’ hearts and playlists.

The group will hold their 6th fan meeting, ‘SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND’ from March 25 to 27. In-person attendance as well as online live viewing options have been made available for the fans.

In other news, SEVENTEEN will be releasing their first movie ‘SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE’ on April 20 and 23 as a gift to their fans. It will be screened worldwide and the tickets have been made available from March 17.

