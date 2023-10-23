SEVENTEEN makes K-pop history: Highest stock pre-orders of SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN recorded at 5.2 million units

SEVENTEEN, the sensational boy group, has rewritten history by achieving the highest stock pre-orders in K-pop history with their upcoming mini album before its release, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. This remarkable feat underscores the group's monumental popularity and the unwavering support of their dedicated fanbase, known as CARATs.

SEVENTEEN's remarkable journey

Since their debut, SEVENTEEN has continuously ascended the ranks of the K-pop world. Their distinctive music, dynamic performances, and genuine connection with fans have made them a beloved group in the industry.

SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, the group's latest mini-album, has secured the highest stock pre-orders in K-pop history. This achievement reflects not only the quality of SEVENTEEN's music but also the overwhelming support of their dedicated fanbase, CARATs.

Recording breaking pre-orders for SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

On October 23, YG PLUS, the album distributor for SEVENTEEN, proudly announced that the group's 11th mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, had garnered a remarkable total of 5,206,718 pre-orders. This achievement not only surpassed SEVENTEEN's previous record of 4.67 million stock pre-orders, established by their earlier mini album, FML, earlier in the year, but it also stands as an unprecedented milestone for the highest stock pre-orders for any K-pop album in history.

Stock pre-orders signify the quantity of album stock produced before an album's official release. This number is derived from comprehensive calculations considering various factors, including the volume of albums pre-ordered by dedicated fans.

SEVENTEEN's unique appeal

What sets SEVENTEEN apart is they are a self-producing group. The members self-produce the songs in each of their albums. The EP is a compilation of eight tracks, including the Korean-titled lead single God Of Music, along with SOS, Back 2 Back, and Monster.

Check out the music video for God Of Music.

Woozi, producer and member of the vocal unit, took on the role of album producer yet again, while the collaborative efforts of five other SEVENTEEN members, S.coups, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon, were instrumental in composing and crafting the lyrics for the album's songs.

God Of Music stands out as a soulful funk track, characterized by its vibrant blend of cheerful synthesizers and lively brass instrumentation. The song radiates an infectious sense of joy that resonates with SEVENTEEN's signature spirit. As SEVENTEEN continues to make history, fans eagerly anticipate the release of SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN and the bright future that lies ahead for this extraordinary group.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Standards are really high': SEVENTEEN's Woozi reveals tough process of song selection at HYBE