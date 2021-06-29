SEVENTEEN makes a strong presence at Billboard Hot 200 with Ep Your Choice

Seventeen debuted at No.15 with their latest EP "Your Choice" on Billboard Hot 200

The 13 member boyband on June 28th entered the Billboard Hot 200 at No. 15 with their newest EP Your Choice, marking their presence on US charts for the first time in their seven-year career. This win came right after the group had shared the goal of being on the Billboard Charts during their press conference for the EP.

"Just making it onto the charts will provide a big boost for us," group leader S.Coups said.

Seventeen has gained love from various overseas fans after performing on popular US talk shows such as performing their title track “Ready to Love” on Jimmy Kimmel Live and MTV Fresh Out Live. They have also performed some of their former hits like Don’t Wanna Cry on MTV as well.

Their latest EP has also done well in the commercial sense with setting a new sales record with the most first-week sales of any album released domestically this year. It has also become the fourth million-seller for the group, along with the 2019 album An Ode and the 2020 albums Heng:garae and Semicolon.

The six-track album has been their most experimental concept as of yet. The members express the different kinds of love that a human is exposed to in their daily life through their ballad, hip-hop and performative songs. Their reason for such a concept is to allow their fans to think and perceive the concept of love in their own unique way.

Congratulations to the group for a well deserved achievement and we are sure that this is just the beginning.

