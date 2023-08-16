SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan talks about his recovering mental and physical health in new update

On August sixteenth, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan told the fan community on Weverse, "There are such countless things I need to say, yet above all else, I missed you to such an extent. Might it be said that you Carats aren't (being a fan name) too inquisitive about how I've been? I'm resting great and recuperating." He kept saying that he had intermittent get-aways of a couple of days, yet this is whenever he had opportunity and energy to completely think, grasp his life and re-energize to push ahead once more. Obviously, it was difficult from the beginning. He said he was so grateful and regretful to the individuals who needed to make up for the shortfall without me and to the 'Carats' who support and are hanging tight for him, making him keep thinking about whether he will end up being a burden. He said he has an inclination that they will meet soon. He guaranteed he will return to greet and spend time with them in the future. He said, 'I trust Carats rest soundly'.

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan’s rest:

Last month, his organization Pledis Entertainment said, "Seungkwan recently visited the clinic because of poor state health and was let by the clinical staff to know that he really wanted adequate steadiness and rest. The artist himself has a strong will to be active, yet as per the assessment of the clinical staff, we concluded that it would be better to zero in on reestablishing wellbeing until further notice." Fans take to social media handles to talk about Seungkwan’s letter and send support to him. Even his SEVENTEEN members like DK reply and share their love and encouraging messages.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

As per Pledis on August sixteenth, SEVENTEEN set the new song 'Sara Sara' free from their first Japanese best album 'ALWAYS YOURS', which will be released on August 23rd, through different music sites at around the same time. 'Sara Sara' signifies 'the state of things moving or flowing without a second thought' in Japanese. Through the verses of the pop genre 'Sara Sara', SEVENTEEN offers love and thanks to Carats, who have been together for quite a while, saying, "We have come this far, we are as yet flowing, and we will keep on moving together."

