SEVENTEEN members announce 5th online & offline fan meeting titled CARAT LAND; To be held on THESE dates

SEVENTEEN is getting ready to meet their fans both online and offline later this summer! Read on to find out the details below.

Mark your calendars CARATS, because SEVENTEEN is coming! On June 24, Pledis Entertainment officially announced that SEVENTEEN would be holding their fifth fan meeting 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND'. The fan meeting, which will be held in person at Jamsil Indoor Stadium for three days from August 6 to 8 and will be simultaneously streamed live for fans to watch from the comfort of their homes.

SEVENTEEN may be in quarantine right now, but that hasn't stopped them from thinking of their beloved fandom CARAT and also of their health and safety! Pledis Entertainment confirmed that the offline fan meeting will be following local government guidelines for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19. The tickets will only be sold for a limited number of seats to ensure that there is a safe distance between audience members at all times.

Indian CARATs, make a note of the India timings - SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND will be held offline on August 6 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), August 7 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) and August 8 at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST).

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN took their first win for Ready To Love with 7,640 points over 4,273 points for Butter. Also, the group's 8th mini album Your Choice officially records the highest first-week sales for any album released in 2021 so far with a total of 1,344,127 copies within its first week of sales. Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here's how Pledis Entertainment is making SEVENTEEN's quarantine stay comfortable

CARATS, are you excited for SEVENTEEN's fanmeet? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is SEVENTEEN's fanmeet? SEVENTEEN's fanmeeting is on August 6.7 and 8.

Credits :Pledis Entertainment

Share your comment ×