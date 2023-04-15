SEVENTEEN members are ready for a fight in the latest concept teasers for the upcoming album FML

SEVENTEEN released their 10th mini album 'FML' official photo, radiating energy.

FML:

On April 15th, SEVENTEEN posted the official photo 'Fight for My Life' version of the 10th mini album 'FML', which will be released at 6 pm on the 24th, on the official social media handles. After the third version of 'Fight for My Life', all the official photos of 'FML' were released. In the version of ‘Fight for My Life’, SEVENTEEN expressed "I" who realized the importance of realizing "what I really want" and living passionately while breaking through the inertia of life and gaining strength to move forward. In this official photo, SEVENTEEN showed a strong and powerful image, such as taking a ready posture with a ring in the background or staring at the camera while wearing gloves.

The album:

Through 'FML', SEVENTEEN understands the conflicts and wanderings of youth from a healthy yet positive perspective and provides comfort and encouragement, saying 'Let's not get tired and fight together to overcome them instead of being pessimistic and frustrated ourselves' rather than being buried in endless negative thoughts in bad situations. It is going to deliver a message of hope. 'FML', which contains the first double title song since Seventeen's debut, includes 'F*ck My Life' and an unreleased double title song, as well as the unit songs 'Fire' (Hip-Hop Team) and 'I Don't Understand But I Luv U'. (Performance Team), 'Dust' (Vocal Team), and a group song 'April shower'.

SEVENTEEN:

The 10th mini album 'FML' exceeded 4 million domestic and international pre-orders, breaking SEVENTEEN's own record for album pre-orders. This far exceeds even the Initial Chodong sales of the 4th regular album 'Face the Sun' (record sales for a week after its release) of 2,067,769 copies, and Seventeen is looking forward to the record march that will be written with 'FML'. Meanwhile, on the 16th, SEVENTEEN plans to release various 'FML' promotional contents in turn, including the release of the track list, highlight medley, and official music video teaser. They will also hold an offline event, ‘SEVENTEEN Street', where various experiences and exhibition programs are operated on Seoul until April 16th.

