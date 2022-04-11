SEVENTEEN members are a sight in the new concept photos in the upcoming single ‘Darl+ing’

SEVENTEEN posted the 2nd version of the concept photo of the digital single 'Darl+ing' by a total of 7 members, Hoshi, Wonwoo, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, and Vernon, on the official social media handles on April 11th. They attracted attention by exuding a charm of a different atmosphere from the first version of the concept photo that was released earlier.

In the 2nd version of the concept photo, SEVENTEEN is posing freely with a reed field in the background. Each one stared at one place with soft eyes, creating a vague atmosphere, leaving a deep impression. SEVENTEEN's first English song as a team, 'Darl+ing', is a pre-release song for their 4th full-length album to be released in May. The sincerity was more deeply expressed.

SEVENTEEN, the 'irreplaceable K-pop leader' who started to attack the global music market with their first English single, is continuing its global stride by collaborating with Apple and joining the Today at Apple remix session program for the first time as a K-pop group.

Earlier, the first version of the concept photos contained the colorful charm of SEVENTEEN along with an atmosphere that makes you feel warm just by looking at it in a space full of light. SEVENTEEN made people unable to take their eyes off their splendid visuals.

In addition, 'Darl+ing' and the 4th full-length album, which will be released in May, will be released with Dolby Atmos supported spatial sound through Apple Music for a more realistic sound experience, to commemorate the release of 'Darl+ing'. A special page for collaboration between Seventeen and Apple Retail will also be opened this year.

ALSO READ: (G)I-DLE tops April girl group brand reputation rankings; Top 10 inside

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.