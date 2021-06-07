SEVENTEEN members bring back the season of love in a stunning pastel shaded trailer for June comeback

SEVENTEEN has released a new concept trailer for their upcoming comeback with “Your Choice”! Watch the video below.

We will eternally be grateful to June 2021 for giving us major K-pop comeback goals! EXO members will be releasing their much-awaited special ninth debut anniversary album today and TWICE will be releasing their 10th mini-album on June 9. Now, SEVENTEEN has released a special concept trailer titled - "I Dream of Love" for their upcoming comeback album "Your Choice".

The trailer opens with the lines 'I Dream of Love, We're still here' with a soothing instrumental aiding the soft-hued visuals. Then throughout, we see members waiting for their 'lover' nervous, with child-like innocence on their faces and giddy excitement reflecting in their eyes. All the members are carrying bouquets in their hand and are surrounded by bouquets and flowers. 'I don't know when I saw you', 'I saw you in my dreams again it felt so real', 'You're my escape', 'We used to be friends' and 'I dream of love. We're still here'. The lines are seen printed in the background at regular intervals, making you wonder if their new album paints an untold story after all.

You can watch the trailer below:

Last month, SEVENTEEN dropped an animated concept trailer titled “Power of Love.” On Weverse, Pledis Entertainment announced that SEVENTEEN would be making their comeback on June 18 with their eighth mini-album “Your Choice.” SEVENTEEN last released Semicolon on October 19, 2020.

