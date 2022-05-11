SEVENTEEN members dazzle in the first concept photos for upcoming album ‘Face The Sun’

SEVENTEEN posted the official photo ep.1 Control of the 4th regular album 'Face the Sun', which will be released on the 27th on the official social media handles. A total of 14 photos were released, containing individual and group images.

In the official photo, SEVENTEEN, who styled both clothes and hair in the same way, was captured. They created a neat and chic mood with a neat dark gray suit and raised hair styling with the same parting direction to the right. In particular, SEVENTEEN exudes a strange atmosphere as everyone has expressionless faces, befitting the episode name Control.

Earlier, SEVENTEEN said, " We only looked ahead and walked. We wanted to turn away from the achromatic existence that imitates my actions with a contour that resembles us. How was this unfamiliar and frightening black shadow created? This was the moment when we first had doubts about the sun we were blindly chasing. If this was the sun, the sun must have come to burn us.”

They plan to approach their fans as more sincere artists by expressing the inner stories they couldn't tell. They started a new story with the pre-released song 'Darl+ing' of their 4th regular album, released on the 15th of last month. Meanwhile, 'Face the Sun' surpassed 1.74 million domestic and overseas pre-orders within a week of pre-order, and is the release of the 9th mini album 'Attacca'.

