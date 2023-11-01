SEVENTEEN members film Get A Guitar challenge without RIIZE leaving them dumbfounded

SEVENTEEN, one of K-pop's most popular groups, recently took the internet by storm with their Get A Guitar challenge. Fans couldn't stop smiling after witnessing RIIZE's Anton and Shotaro's cute response. Their delight was palpable as they witnessed SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, DK, Jeonghan, and Woozi take on the Get A Guitar challenge. Realising that this vibrant challenge had been filmed directly in front of RIIZE's waiting room added an extra element of fun to the moment.

SEVENTEEN's Get A Guitar challenge

Upon seeing SEVENTEEN doing the challenge just outside the RIIZE’s waiting room fans could not contain their laugh. Seeing this, Anton and Shotaro took a moment to express their gratitude by leaving comments on the video, appreciating their participation in the challenge. RIIZE’s Anton said, “The Gods of Music were in front of our room?! Sunbaenim you filmed it without us knowing…thank you!”

While another member of RIIZE also dropped a comment under the video. RIIZE’s Shotaro said, “Sunbaenim!! When did you film it? Thank you so much for doing our challenge! We will come visit you next time!”

Fans reacting to this hilarious interaction

Seeing this cute interaction between the sunbaes with their hubaes from the industry is a delight to watch. Fans reacted stating, Gahhh these babies are so cute. I wish they would meet up and do the challenge together, another fan said, I usually don’t leave comments but they are so cute I had to…, many commented, You came without us knowing this part Is so cute, and Please film this challenge together.

Fans continue to support and engage with both groups and want to see them take part in the dance challenge together.

