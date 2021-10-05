SEVENTEEN members look attractive and comfortable in the new concept images for ‘Attacca’

PLEDIS Entertainment, the agency, released the first official photo of the 9th mini album 'Attacca', which will be released on the 22nd, through the official social media handles of SEVENTEEN at 8:30 PM IST on October 4, drawing attention from fans around the world. In the published official photo Op.1, SEVENTEEN took a sensual pose in a free and comfortable atmosphere, showing off their mature beauty with deep eyes, and captivating the eyes with exhilarating visuals that shot the hearts of fans.

In particular, as SEVENTEEN further expanded the way they can show through the ninth mini album 'Attacca', it exudes a fatal aura with a deepened atmosphere, exuding a deeper passion for love. The album name 'Attacca' is a term that means 'to continue without any pauses' when the next movement continues from the end of one movement, so the name of the official photo is also used in music, and 'Op', which is a term used in music and the work number, is used, which made the fans curious about what SEVENTEEN will show with their 9th mini album.

SEVENTEEN, who announced their comeback with their ninth mini album 'Attacca' on September 22nd, broke through 1.41 million domestic and overseas pre-orders in just one day of pre-order, heralding another million-seller status and career high. In addition, as a 'global K-pop powerhouse', SEVENTEEN is receiving high expectations from many foreign media including Billboard. On the other hand, SEVENTEEN, having finished the release of the official photo op.1 with 13 visuals of 13 people, will release the official photo op.2 of the ninth mini album 'Attacca' from October 7th to 9th.

