SEVENTEEN members show off their gorgeous visuals in new concept photos for ‘SECTOR 17’

SEVENTEEN posted a total of 14 individual and group photos of the official photo new beginning version of the regular 4th repackage album ‘SECTOR 17' on July 10. Previously, SEVENTEEN released the new heights version of the official photo that reached 'SECTOR 17', a new destination found beyond the sun and frozen unknown land. The version released today shows how they pioneered their own top.

With the light and energy of SEVENTEEN who became the sun through their 4th full-length album 'Face the Sun', the frozen ground melted and the green summit unfolded. Before the new photo was released, they posted on their official Instagram account, "From the darkest and coldest places, light shines and gives warmth. Green leaves protruded from the dry ground, and flowers filled with happiness began to bloom one by one.”

They continued, "Looking at the new things unfolding before our eyes, smiles bloomed on our faces. Everything that blooms now is our dream and hope. A new world is opening for me, for you, and for us. ‘_WORLD’” explained the official photo. 'SECTOR 17' is an album that contains the new world of SEVENTEEN that they found at the end of their hot journey to become like the sun.

They congratulated themselves for achieving infinite growth from their rookie days to where they are today, and heated up the comeback atmosphere by pre-released the music video for Leaders' unit song 'CHEERS', which directly depicts autobiographical stories such as SEVENTEEN's ambitions to grow further in the future.

