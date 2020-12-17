SEVENTEEN & NCT undergo COVID 19 testing as a preemptive measure; Pledis & SM Entertainment release statements

As confirmed by their agencies Pledis Entertainment and SM Entertainment, SEVENTEEN and NCT have received COVID-19 testing as a preemptive measure. Read their full statements below.

As revealed by Pledis Entertainment in a statement on Twitter, SEVENTEEN had to receive testing for COVID-19 as the hair salon visited by the boy group was also visited by someone who tested positive for COVID-19. "Hello. This is Pledis Entertainment. The hair salon visited by SEVENTEEN on December 16 was also visited by someone who tested positive for COVID-19. We were informed today that this confirmed case visited at the same time as SEVENTEEN and that some paths crossed," their statement reads via Soompi.

"Health authorities did not officially request for SEVENTEEN to receive testing, but for the safety of the artists and staff, all members received COVID-19 testing today as a preemptive measure, and they are self-quarantining until the test results are released. We apologise for causing concern to fans, and we will do our best for the health and safety of all of our artists. Thank you," Pledis further updated fans. Moreover, NCT's agency SM Entertainment also confirmed that the boy group had to undergo testing for COVID-19.

In a statement to SPOTV News, SM revealed, "It became known today that NCT’s makeup staff crossed paths with a confirmed case at the hair salon. Their KBS Song Festival prerecording scheduled for today was inevitably cancelled in order for all of the members to receive COVID-19 testing as a preemptive measure. The status of future scheduled activities will be discussed depending on the test results."

We hope both SEVENTEEN and NCT are safe and sound.

Meanwhile, KBS Song Festival 2020 will be airing as planned as most prerecordings are either already complete or continuing as per the schedule.

